GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet had complimented the state’s police for its crackdown on child marriage.

While lauding the police for the crackdown on child marraige in the state thus far, the Assam cabinet also directed it to continue with the clampdown.

The Assam cabinet has also constituted a cabinet sub-committee to finalise a rehabilitation policy for victims of child marriage within 15 days.

Assam cabinet ministers Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog have been included in the sub-committee, which will finalise the rehabilitation policy for the victims.

The Assam government will take a decision after the submission of the report by the sub-committee.

Notably, the police in Assam, thus far, have arrested 2763 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state.

216 persons have been arrested in Hojai, 184 in Nagaon, 183 in Dhubri, 158 in Baksa, 146 in Barpeta, 140 in Biswanath, 128 in Morigaon, 121 in Bongaigaon, 118 in Hailakandi, 108 in Kokrajhar, 107 in Karimganj, 102 in Kamrup.