GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, miscreants opened fire in broad daylight at Panjabari area in Guwahati in Assam on Monday.

Distributor of Purabi Dairy – Ranjit Bora was targetted by the miscreants.

Ranjit Bora sustained bullet injury in his head and was rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.

The miscreants after the firing bullets at Bora, fled the spot with Rs 5 lakhs.

According to eyewitnesses there were three miscreants, who were involved in the crime.

Bora was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

