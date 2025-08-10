Guwahati: A mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS, in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), reported that the tremor struck at 2:16 PM IST and originated from a depth of 12 kilometers beneath the surface.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recorded coordinates for the seismic activity were latitude 24.35°N and longitude 93.54°E, confirming Churachandpur as the epicenter.

No damage or casualties had been reported at the time of the announcement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!