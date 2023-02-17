GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – is likely to host at least two matches of the Indian Premier league (IPL) 2023.

The two IPL matches that Guwahati is likely to host are to be played on April 8 and 10.

President of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Taranga Gogoi informed that Barsapara Stadium will host Rajasthan Royals as home ground for two matches in IPL 2023.

In 2020, Guwahati was selected to host at least three IPL games for the Rajasthan Royals.

However, the matches could not be played due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a lot of anticipation among the fans for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With cricket understood to be a thing like religion in India, the tournament has become one of the reasons to look forward to the summer and it’s no different this year.