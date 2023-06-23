Guwahati: Another water pipeline burst was reported in Guwahati, Assam on Friday making it the second one in just 24 hours.

The latest pipeline burst was reported in the Nabajyoti Club area in Borbari.

A water supply pipeline passing through the area saw a sudden burst but the root cause is yet to be known.

Sources say that the pipe may have too excessive pressure but foul play would also be investigated.

Also Read: Assam: Ajmal’s AIUDF gets no invite for Opposition meet in Patna

However, there has been no report of any damage or injuries so far.

Earlier on Thursday, one more water pipeline burst was reported in Guwahati city of Assam.

The incident took place in the Pandu area in Guwahati city of Guwahati in Assam on Thursday (June 22).

Water from the burst pipe gushed out into the main road near an under-construction flyover.

In recent times, there have been numerous incidents of water pipeline bursts in Guwahati, Assam.

On June 20, a water pipeline burst at Sector 2 in the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam.

Also read: Assam: Sunny Leone to visit Guwahati on July 1

There was also a similar incident in Rajgarh area in Guwahati, Assam.

Last month, a water supply pipeline burst also took place in the Kharguli area of Guwahati in Assam.

The Kharguli incident claimed the life of a woman and injured at least 30 others. Moreover, around 40 houses were also swept away by the waters gushing out of the burst pipeline.