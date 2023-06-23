Guwahati: Assam police arrested a 23-year-old man in Guwahati on Thursday for allegedly eloping with and marrying a minor girl, officials said.

According to police, the youth allegedly eloped with a minor girl and married her recently.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint following the incident, but the accused was on the run since then, said a police official.

The police officer said, “We received a tip-off about the movement of the accused youth in the Gotanagar area in Guwahati. Accordingly, an operation was launched which led to the arrest of the accused youth from a house in that area.”

As per the police, the accused said during interrogation that he had married the girl and the two were hiding to evade arrest.

“We are investigating the matter to ascertain if it was a case of child marriage. In any case, POCSO Act will be applicable,” said the official.