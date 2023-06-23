Guwahati: Despite the AIUDF’s desperate bid to enter into the Opposition alliance, the minority-based party of Assam was cold-shouldered by the parties, who have met in Patna to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF was not invited to the meeting of the opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

An Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) delegation led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed with Thackeray the unification of regional parties before the 2024 polls to defeat BJP.

The AJP leaders also urged Thackeray to get the AIUDF excluded from the opposition alliance.

Earlier Congress, which snapped ties with AIUDF after Assembly polls in Assam in 2021, also refused to join hands with the Ajmal-led party.

The Congress accused the AIUDF of being a “mouthpiece for the BJP”.

Jairam Ramesh in a statement had said, “Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims.”

Senior Congress Bobbeeta Sharma had said that Ajmal is the number one agent of the BJP.

“We should never ever have an alliance with him anymore at the national level. In the state, we already broke our alliance and I think it is good riddance to bad rubbish,” she added.