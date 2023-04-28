Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making massive efforts to make inroads in Mizoram and will contest the state assembly polls, a party leader said on Friday.

The AAP is on the lookout for good and honest people to be the party’s nominees in the upcoming assembly polls, he said.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due in the latter part of this year.

“We will contest as many seats as possible. We are looking for good people, who do not have records of any crime and corruption for our candidates. We invite good and honest people to contest all the 40 assembly seats on the AAP ticket ” AAP leader in charge of Northeast Rajesh Sharma told reporters in Aizawl.

Sharma alleged that the people of Mizoram are fed up with the existing system and corruption in the state and are desirous of a change.

He said that the party will focus on corruption-free governance and is committed to the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme like in Punjab if it comes to power in Mizoram.

“Our leader Arvin Kerijway has testified that change was possible. The change that is being witnessed in Delhi can also take place in Mizoram too,” Sharma said.

He said that the party will give priority to various issues and sectors, which have not been addressed by the previous governments.

The party will work for the transformation of education, improvement of healthcare scheme, roads, generation of employment and also the corruption-free government, among others, Sharma said.

The APP established its base in Mizoram in April this year and has been recruiting members since then.

The party-state organising chairman Andrew Lalremkima, who accompanied Sharma, said that the AAP has so far created 4 party blocks within Aizawl.