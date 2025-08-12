Guwahati: Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Tuesday that the state tourism department plans to recruit tourist guides and secure additional funding from the central government for enhancing local tourist attractions.

Minister Chowdhury made this statement during the inauguration of the infrastructure development project at Chotta Khola Park in Tripura’s South District.

He highlighted that over Rs 4 crore had been spent on renovating the park, which aims to strengthen the cultural ties between India and Bangladesh. “We are taking a phased approach to tourism development, which includes creating new destinations with support from the Government of India and improving existing ones,” he said.

He added that although Chotta Khola Park was inaugurated by the previous government, it lacked the necessary infrastructure.

To address this, the current government has constructed roads, a cafeteria, a children’s playground, parking facilities, and toilets to enhance the visitor experience.

The Minister also revealed plans to collaborate with the District Magistrate (South) and the Forest Department to create a tourist circuit. “We are planning to invest Rs 30 crore to develop the tourism sector at Ludhua Tea Estate. This will complement attractions like Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, Chotta Khola Park, Dham Dhipa, and Pilak, forming a complete tourist circuit,” Chowdhury added.

He further noted that the number of foreign tourists to Tripura has increased, with over 7 lakh visitors recorded last year.

To expand tourism, he encouraged local youths to start homestays at Chotta Khola Park and mentioned plans to build log huts and cottages. “We will soon recruit tourist guides to help visitors better understand the history of each tourist site,” he said.

The Minister also announced the completion of beautification work at the Tripura Sundari Temple, which is set to be inaugurated soon.

Additionally, he revealed that Rs 162 crore will be allocated for a park project in the Jirania Assembly Constituency to create local employment opportunities. “We are also working to secure more funds from the central government for the further development of tourism in the state,” he concluded.