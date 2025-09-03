Guwahati: Assam’s Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has strongly criticised major political parties, including the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, for nominating non-Scheduled Tribe (non-ST) candidates in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The organisation alleged that the move amounts to a gross violation of the Sixth Schedule and constitutional safeguards meant to protect tribal rights in the Bodoland region.

The BJSM held All Assam Tribal Sangha president Aditya Khakhlary and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro directly responsible for the situation.

According to the organisation, Khakhlary has facilitated the issue of ST certificates to ineligible individuals, while Boro, by aligning with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has chosen to remain silent at a critical time for Bodo and tribal communities.

BJSM working president Daorao Dekhreb Narzary accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP of nominating non-ST candidates in clear violation of constitutional provisions. He warned that unless these nominations were withdrawn, tribal people in BTC would have no option but to declare the BJP-led Assam government as anti-tribal and part of a conspiracy to deprive indigenous communities of their political rights.

The BJP has nominated Ram Modahi from Koklabari (ST), Ridip Kr. Deka from Mushalpur (ST), Ramen Modahi from Koklabari (ST), and Sakradhar Das from Salbari (ST). Other political parties have also fielded candidates using what BJSM called fraudulent ST certificates.

These include Mridul Das of the Gana Sakti Party from Baokhungri (ST), Jagadish Modahi of the Congress from Koklabari (ST), Kandahar Das of the Congress from Baganpara (ST), and Dr Gauri Sankar Sarania of the Raijor Dal from Mushalpur (ST).

The BJSM pointed out that only 14 communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in Assam under the Constitutional Order of 1950, serial no. 22, which applies to the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.

These include the Barman in Cachar, Boro, Borokachari, Deori, Hojai, Kochari Sonowal, Lalung, Mech, Miri, Rabha, Dimasa, Hajong, Singpho, Khamti and Garo. The organisation argued that no other community is entitled to ST status or to receive caste certificates and that no authority has the power to issue such documents beyond the notified list.

BJSM expressed shock that communities like the Modahi, in the name of Rabha, and the Sarania, in the name of Borokachari, have allegedly obtained fraudulent ST certificates and are contesting BTC elections. It warned that if such practices are allowed to continue, genuine tribal candidates will be systematically deprived, and the very purpose of reservation in their own homeland would be destroyed.

The organisation further cited PIL No. 30/2019, in which the Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government not to issue ST certificates to members of the Sarania community under the sub-tribe Borokachari, especially those with surnames such as Das, Deka, or Sarania. BJSM insisted that all such certificates issued in violation of the court order should be cancelled immediately and declared null and void.

Calling for urgent corrective measures, BJSM urged the chief minister to direct all returning officers of BTC to scrutinise nomination papers carefully and cancel fraudulent ST certificates. It also appealed to the state government to ensure the protection of constitutional rights, safety and justice for tribal people.

The organisation accused Aditya Khakhlary of reducing the All Assam Tribal Sangha to a political wing of the ruling government and of functioning as its agent. At the same time, it criticised ABSU president Dipen Boro for remaining silent at what it described as a crucial moment for the Boro nationality. BJSM alleged that Boro’s alignment with UPPL betrayed the ideals of the student movement once led by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Reiterating its stance, the BJSM declared that the participation of non-ST candidates in reserved constituencies of the BTC is unconstitutional, unjust, and unacceptable. It vowed that the tribal people would not allow their rights to be extinguished in their homeland.