Agartala: Tripura held a large-scale HIV/AIDS awareness event on Tuesday, with 6,000 students from across the state taking part in the ‘Bell of Awareness’ program to observe International Youth Day.

Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the event, calling it a significant milestone for the state. The program, organized by the Tripura School Education Department and Tripura State AIDS Control Society, aimed to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and the risks of drug abuse, which is a major factor in HIV transmission.

Saha highlighted that Tripura ranks fourth in HIV prevalence among northeastern states. He urged students to avoid drug use and emphasized the role of parents and teachers in preventing addiction. “Be cautious about your social circle, avoid drugs, and inform adults if you see drug-related activities,” he advised the students.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state has seen a 103% increase in drug seizures and a 130% rise in drug destruction compared to the previous year.

He announced that HIV, AIDS, and drug abuse awareness would be incorporated into the school curriculum.

At present, Tripura supports 3,433 HIV-positive individuals with a monthly pension of Rs 2,000. Saha also instructed the Tripura State AIDS Control Society to expand red ribbon clubs to all schools, a program previously available only in colleges.

The Chief Minister noted that the campaign was an important step in the state’s ongoing efforts to address HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.