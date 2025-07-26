Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced that a new cricket stadium will soon be constructed at Sabroom in South Tripura.

The project will be spearheaded by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), which has received the necessary land clearance from the state government. The proposed site, belonging to the Education Department, has been officially sanctioned for stadium development.

Saha made the announcement while addressing a felicitation ceremony for new life members of the TCA in Agartala. He expressed his commitment to promoting cricket in the state and emphasized the urgent need for better facilities and a state-level cricket academy to nurture young talent.

“Cricket is immensely popular in Tripura. It is essential that we build robust infrastructure and provide quality training opportunities to our aspiring cricketers,” the Chief Minister said.

Reaffirming the government’s support for sporting initiatives, Saha urged all stakeholders, including sports bodies and local authorities, to work together for the advancement of cricket in Tripura.

The event was graced by several dignitaries including Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Chairperson of the Tripura Human Rights Commission Justice Arindam Lodh, TCA President Tapan Lodh, and other senior officials and sports enthusiasts.