Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday instructed the Tripura Cricket Association to prepare national-level players from the state.

Saha urged budding cricketers to stay focused on their goals, stating, “Unlike other sports, the Cricket Association faces no shortage of funds.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The players who want to achieve something in their lives shouldn’t stay complacent. There are three things that bring success: Practice, Practice, and Practice.”

According to him, a healthy competition between all the North Eastern states is underway. Apart from sports, many sectors in Tripura have emerged second-best in the North East, and now it is time for the state to shine in sports as well.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by TCA at MBB stadium, Dr Saha said, “The new committee of the TCA has been working transparently for the development of cricket across the state. Our primary motive is that players from all parts of the state get equal opportunity. The sport shouldn’t be a city-based affair. The way players from the city get an opportunity to hone their skills, a player with similar talent from a rural area should also get similar treatment. The secretary of the Association told me that they are also setting up indoor practice sheds at the subdivision level, so I feel that very talented players will soon emerge from rural Tripura.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Stating that coaches also have a greater responsibility in guiding players, he said, “The coaches shouldn’t only train them. They should monitor the children under their watch. Since I have served as the president of Tripura Cricket Association, I am aware of instances of some players who were extraordinarily talented, but because of some deviation in their lives, they couldn’t reach the levels that they deserved.”

The Chief Minister also spoke on the importance of blood donation camps. “Blood Donation has no alternative. I would like to share that 15 percent of the total population in our state carries negative blood in their body. These groups are very rare to be found. I urge all clubs associated with the Tripura Cricket Association to conduct such events so that the supply of blood to the blood banks becomes recurring.”