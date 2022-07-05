AGARTALA: India discard wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is reportedly set to join the Tripura cricket team.

According to a report, Wriddhiman Saha has already obtained the no objection certificate from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Wriddhiman Saha will be part of the Tripura cricket team as a player-cum-mentor.

“We have had talks with Saha and he has agreed to play for the state. He will also act as a mentor for the senior team to motivate the players,” Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) joint secretary Kishore Das told PTI.

Wriddhiman Saha is likely to sign an agreement with the Tripura cricket association by July 15.

Wriddhiman Saha is expected to play Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Tripura.

38-year-old Wriddhiman Saha represented India in 40 Test matches and 9 one-day internationals (ODIs).

He was the first cricketer to score a century in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final (115 in 2014 IPL final).

He plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Saha made his Test debut in February 2010, as a specialist batsman.

He scored his maiden Test century at St Lucia on a tour of the Caribbean.

He made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2010 in 5 ODIs series and played in the first 3 matches.