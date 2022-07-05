AGARTALA: An English teacher in Tripura has been sent to five years in jail for molesting a girl student in 2019.

Moreover, the Tripura teacher was fined with Rs 15,000 for committing the crime.

The convicted teacher has been identified as Haripada Vim, who used to teach English subject at the Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan in Agartala, Tripura.

The Tripura teacher – Haripada Vim has been convicted under the sections of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act and the IPC.

The victim was one of the students, who used to take tuitions at his home.

Also read: Tripura double murder case: Prime accused arrested

The victim, then a class 9 student, had gone to Vim’s house to attend class in the morning on the day of the incident.

While she was climbing the staircase, the convicted teacher grabbed her inappropriately and molested her.

The victim girl was then warned by the convicted teacher not to disclose the incident to anybody, or else it would harm her exam results.

For over a week the victim remained silent, but in an off-mode, which was noticed by her mother.

Also read: Tripura: Traditional Kharchi festival to begin from July 7

Following persuasion by her parents, the victim revealed the incident and an FIR was registered against the teacher on August 26, 2019.

Later, a Tripura court found the teacher guilty of sexually abusing the minor girl under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of the POCSO Act.