The prime accused in the sensational double murder case that rocked Tripura recently, has been arrested.

The prime accused in the Tripura double murder case has been identified as 33-year-old Rohit Kumar Sinha.

Rohit Kumar Sinha, the prime accused in the Tripura double murder case has been sent to five-day police custody by a local court.

The prime accused in the Tripura double murder case – Rohit Kumar Sinha – will be next produced in the court on July 9.

Also read: Tripura: Traditional Kharchi festival to begin from July 7

According to sources, the murders were an aftermath of money-related dispute between Rohit and the deceased duo.

Bodies of both the deceased persons – Puspak Saha (31) and Basudeb Debbarma (32) – were retrieved from near a graveyard in Agartala, Tripura.

The accused – Rohit Kumar Sinha – worked as a manager of a drug rehabilitation centre in Tripura.

The deceased – Puspak Saha and Basudeb Debbarma – were also working as agents for the same centre.