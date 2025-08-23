Itanagar: The Deomali Police in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh have arrested a woman allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The accused has been identified as Nyamyang Thingnok, a resident of Batey Colony, Deomali.

The operation was led by Inspector Wangke Ronrang under the supervision of Deomali SDPO Randang Khomrang.

During the raid, police seized approximately 58.8 grams of contraband along with Rs 1,21,240, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

A case has been registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act at Deomali police station, and the investigation has been entrusted to SI N Jilen.

