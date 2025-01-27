Assam: Woman's mysterious death in Guwahati, lover arrested

Guwahati: A young woman’s mysterious death has shaken Guwahati capital city of Assam with her body found in the room of her lover, Indrajit Pait, in Gandhi Basti, under the Chandmari police station area.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Janmeshwari Basumatary from Dhemaji’s Simen Chapori, was discovered dead under unexplained circumstances on January 26, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Police issues traffic regulations for Ambubachi Mela

Basumatary had reportedly traveled to Guwahati with her boyfriend, Pait, where they stayed at his rented accommodation. Police have since arrested Pait in connection with her death.

Initial investigations suggest the woman may have taken her own life following a rejection of her marriage proposal by Pait, though the police are keeping all possibilities open.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: 2000 Manipur recruits graduate from Assam police academy

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the cause of death and understand the events leading up to this tragic incident..