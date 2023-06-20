Guwahati: In preparation for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela 2023 in Guwahati, Assam, the police department has issued a set of regulations to be followed from June 22 to June 26, 2023.

The guidelines aim to ensure the safety of the public, particularly vulnerable road users, and facilitate the smooth passage of emergency vehicles during this period.

According to an official notification released by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, the following restrictions on vehicle movement will be imposed during the Ambubachi Mela:

From June 22 to 26, entry of vehicles from the Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple will be strictly prohibited, except for the ferry car, vehicles associated with essential services, and a limited number of vehicles authorized by the District Administration, including those belonging to Kamakhya Temple and local residents.

Also Read: Assam | Guwahati’s artificial flood problem solved to great extent, says minister

Heavy, medium, and small commercial vehicles carrying goods will not be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road from June 22 to June 26. However, three-wheeler commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to operate only between midnight and 6 AM.

Inter-district and long-distance buses, including those operated by ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation), will be prohibited from plying on DG Road, MG Road, and A.T Road from June 22 to June 26.

To facilitate the movement of devotees, specific arrangements have been made for vehicles approaching from different directions:

Vehicles coming from the Maligaon side towards Kamakhya gate will drop devotees near the Kamakhya gate and then proceed towards Bharalumukh. These vehicles will be directed to park at Sonaram Field.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha released from jail

Vehicles coming from the Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate will drop devotees near the Kamakhya gate and then move towards Adabari. These vehicles will be directed to park at Boripara Field or Adabari Bus Stand.

Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the newly constructed road from Pandu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.