GUWAHATI: Assam minister Ashok Singhal has made a big claim in regards to the “artificial floods” problem in Guwahati.

According to Assam minister Ashok Singhal the problem of “artificial floods” in Guwahati has been “solved to a great extent”.

“The problem of artificial floods is usually found in cities. Much has been done already to solve it in Guwahati,” Assam minister Ashok Singhal said.

The Assam minister added: “The situation this year is much better than the previous years. Pumps are being used to drain out water.”

On Tuesday (June 20), Assam minister Ashok Singhal conducted an inspection of the waterlogging situation at bye-lane 9 in Pub-Bormotoria area and bye-lanes 1 and 2 of Basisthapur in Guwahati.

He asssessed the “extent of the waterlogging and discussed necessary measures to address the issue effectively”.

Speaking on the flood situation in the state of Assam, Singhal said that the state government is putting in efforts to assist the affect people.

“Affected people are being given food and shelter in relief camps,” said Assam minister Ashok Singhal.

He also said that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely monitoring the flood situation in the state.

It may be mentioned here that over 31 thousand people in at least 10 districts of Assam have been adversely affected by the first wave of floods in the state.