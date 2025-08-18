Guwahati: Three women were killed after being hit by a train in Assam’s Boko Town on Monday morning while walking along the railway track.

The victims, identified as Uttara Das (50), Rumi Das (35), and Karabi Mali (35), were residents of No. 2 Satabari village in Boko.

According to locals, the women had recently started walking along the railway track to avoid water splashes from the nearby National Highway 17.

The incident occurred near Gate No. 240, close to Bamunigaon Railway Station, when two trains were passing simultaneously. An NMG goods train was crossing the track when the Ujanimukha Puri Express, bound for Guwahati, ran over the women, resulting in their deaths.

Bamunigaon Railway Station falls under the Rangiya Railway Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone. The incident has raised concerns among local residents about the safety of the area.

“This is not the first accident along this stretch. At least 20 people have died here in recent years. Immediate action is needed to prevent further incidents,” said a villager.

Boko Police and Railway Police responded quickly, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. A police officer confirmed, “We are investigating the incident and have marked the area as a danger zone. A report recommending safety measures will be submitted.”

In response to safety concerns, locals are urging authorities to implement measures like fencing, speed limits, and awareness campaigns to prevent more accidents. Authorities are expected to review safety protocols for this risky area.

