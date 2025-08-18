Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering in 2025. The appointment shall be purely on temporary basis for a fixed period. It shall not exceeding the duration for which the appointment is being made.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.Tech./B.E. in Agricultural Engineering and M.Tech./M.E. in any specialization in Agricultural Engineering

Emoluments: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances is admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26/08/2025 (Tuesday) from 10.00 AM onwards. Venue: HoD Chamber, Department of Agricultural Engineering, NERIST, Nirjuli, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh- 791109

How to apply :

Candidates may send their bio-data via email to [email protected] by 6 PM of 22/08/2025

Interested candidates with bio-data, testimonials and supported documents may send their biodata and appear before the selection committee. Candidates won’t get TA/DA for attending the Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



