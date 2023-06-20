Guwahati: Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was reportedly released from jail in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday night.

Chaliha walked out of jail after spending almost a month and a half behind the bars.

According to reports, he was escorted to his residence by a police vehicle at 11 pm on Monday night.

Shrinkhal Chaliha was first arrested on May 2 after a businessman identified as Ankush Kedia in Sivasagar had lodged a complaint against him alleging demanding money and spitting on Bedia. Chaliha’s attack on the businessman was caught on CCTV camera.

A local court granted bail to him the next day. However, his freedom was short-lived as he was re-arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) shortly after his release on bail in the case.

Chaliha, who had been granted bail by the court earlier in an extortion case, was re-arrested on May 3 near the gate of Sivasagar district jail, following an order from the District Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The re-arrest of Chaliha, immediately after his release on bail, had sparked controversy and raised concerns.

“I was granted bail by the court after the prosecutor couldn’t provide any evidence against me. Last night some top officials visited the jail premises and conspired against me. Today I am being arrested again. This is a ‘murder of democracy’. This government is working for the non-Assamese people,” Chaliha had said.

The case surrounding Shrinkhal Chaliha has drawn significant attention, with concerns raised over the sequence of events and the use of the National Security Act.

The circumstances of his release, re-arrest, and subsequent release again have raised questions about the legal process and the fairness of the charges against him.