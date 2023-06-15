GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Assam, on Thursday (June 15), intensified their attack on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged links with Kuki militants from Manipur.

The opposition parties in Assam have demanded action against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma under the national security act (NSA) for his alleged links with Kuki militants from Manipur.

The Congress, CPI-M, AJP, TMC and eight other opposition parties staged a joint sit-in demonstration in Guwahati on Thursday (June 15) over the issue.

“We, the opposition parties, demand that the Assam CM be arrested and charged under NSA for secretly meeting Kuki militants from Manipur,” state Congress chief Bhupen Borah said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also expressed concerns over the reports that claimed CM Sarma had come into an agreement with Kuki militants in Manipur to ensure BJP’s win in the state in 2017 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora questioned the silence of the BJP government at the Centre over the alleged links of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Kuki militants from Manipur.

“If the GoI can use central agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders all the time, then why GoI is silent on the allegations of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma being involved with Kuki militants in the Manipur election?” questioned Ripun Bora.

Bora added: “Mr PM and HM, will there be an NIA probe against these allegations? Why is Himanta Biswa Sarma not being arrested under NSA yet?”

The Assam TMC chief further demanded Himanta Biswa Sarma to step down as the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convenor of NEDA. If the NEDA convenor himself has links with extremist groups, he is clearly encouraging terrorists to operate in the North Eastern states.” Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora stated.

Bora added: “He should immediately step down from the post of convenor of NEDA and the people of Northeast and other opposition political parties should also demand the resignation of Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

A 2019 letter by the leader of one of the Kuki outfits under SoO to union home minister Amit Shah, claimed that two BJP leaders — Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav – had taken help of Kuki militant organisations to win the 2017 assembly elections in Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP stormed to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

The letter was one of the annexures attached along with an affidavit filed by SS Haokip, chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), in an NIA court on June 8, 2023.

UKLF is one of the armed Kuki organisations under suspension of operations (SoO).

In the letter, the UKLF leader alleged that, in 2017, his organization and another Kuki outfit United People Front (UPF) got BJP candidates elected, as per an ‘agreement’ with Ram Madhav and Himanta Biswa Sarma.