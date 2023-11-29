GUWAHATI: The police are likely to arrest Rahul Hazarika, the boyfriend of Anushka Saikia, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in the Hengrabari area of Guwahati, Assam last Sunday.

According to reports, Rahul may be arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment to suicide.

The Dispur police summoned Rahul for questioning today after learning about Anushka’s social media status before her death.

The post was suspiciously removed from her profile hours later.

On Tuesday, Junu Borah, the domestic maid of deceased Anushka Saikia, made shocking revelations to the Dispur police during her interrogation.

The maid stated that before Anushka’s death, she had a heated argument with Rahul regarding another boy.

The altercation between the couple occurred in front of a wine shop, Junu revealed.

However, the exact location of the fight remains unconfirmed by the police.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Anushka had previously messaged Rahul, expressing her intention to commit suicide. However, Rahul ignored her message and did not respond.