GUWAHATI: Four senior cadres of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered and returned to the mainstream in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

The cadres Dipok Hatibaruah alias Dibya Axom, Nayann Patmaut alias Bikram Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran, and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom laid down their arms in the presence of DGP GP Singh.

The surrender ceremony took place at the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, in the presence of other senior police officials.

Of the cadres, Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom is a resident of Tokowanigaon in Tinsukia district. He served as a self-styled Lieutenant and joined ULFA-I on May 25, 2011.

He received three months of warfare training at Taka in Myanmar and surrendered before Charaideo police at the office of the Superintendent of Police on November 24, 2023.

Nayan Patmaut is a resident of the Charaideo district and joined the ULFA-I in 2010.

Montu Moran is a resident of Tinsukia district and joined ULFA-I on December 4, 2018.

Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom, a resident of Tinsukia district held no rank in the outlawed organization and joined ULFA-I in 2021.