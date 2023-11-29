GUWAHATI: CMs of three Northeast states heaved a sigh of relief after rescue operations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in a tunnel which collapsed in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on November 12 this year ended on Tuesday (November 28).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Bharat (India) breathes a sigh of relief as the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation concludes successfully with the rescue of 41 workers.”

“For the last 17 days, the entire nation was united in praying for their safe return, who displayed remarkable resilience and courage,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma said that two workers, Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary, both hailing from Kokrajhar district in Assam, have also been evacuated safely.

“This also brings me personal relief as with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, two of our own brothers from Kokrajhar-Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary have also come out safely. We were constantly in touch with their families through this ordeal,” the Assam CM added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that behind the successful evacuation of all the workers stands the power of prayers of 130 crore Indian citizens.

“In the heart of this success stands the power of prayers of 130 crore fellow citizens. We are grateful to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami ji, NDRFHQ team, tunneling expert Arnold Dix, all the officials and rescue workers for their 24×7 hard work over the last many days,” CM Sarma further said.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said: “It’s great to know that all miners trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been successfully rescued unharmed, marking a significant relief. I appreciate the extraordinary grit and perseverance displayed over 400 hours as the rescue teams successfully rescued the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel since November 12. Despite setbacks, the unwavering determination of both rescuers and miners shines as a testament to human resilience. Heartfelt gratitude to all involved in this challenging operation.”

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said, “Kudos to the courage, hard work and promptness of the rescue teams who worked with full strength in hardest situations with devotion there. The hope of the workers and their families is inspiring for everyone who fought and laid trust upon the government. I take this opportunity to thank PM Narendra Modi Ji, who has been constantly monitoring the entire operation and providing guidance and support whenever required. CM Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami Ji and Union MoS Gen VK Singh Ji almost camped there during the operation.”