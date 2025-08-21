Guwahati: Two youths drowned in the Brahmaputra river on Thursday evening while participating in the immersion of a Manasa Devi idol in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased have been identified as Siba Boraik (18), resident of Chirapatty, Tinsukia town, and Sanjay Choudhary (20) from Makum. They were part of a group of devotees performing the ritual at a local ghat.

According to eyewitnesses, the youths entered a deeper section of the river to assist with the immersion and were swept away by strong currents. Immediate rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police conducted a search operation. After several hours, the bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. The remains have been handed over to the families.

Authorities have urged caution during river-based rituals. A district official stated that necessary measures would be taken to ensure safety at immersion sites, including deployment of rescue boats and life jackets.

