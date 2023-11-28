Guwahati: Aranyani, Northeast India’s first-ever festival of documentary films on environment, is now inviting entries from filmmakers from across India.

The festival aims to showcase the diverse environmental issues faced by the region and highlight the efforts being made to address them.

“Aranyani is a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work on environmental issues and to raise awareness about these important topics. We hope that the festival will inspire people to take action to protect our environment,” said Aparajita Pujari, film critic and coordinator of the festival.

The festival is being organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Department in collaboration with the Vybgyor NE Foundation.

Selected films will be screened during the 8th edition of the Northeast Green Summit, which will be held in Itanagar on December 16 and 17, 2023.

“We are excited to see the films that filmmakers submit and to share them with audiences in Northeast India,” Pujari said.