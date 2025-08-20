New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Assam on the state set to get its first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati.

Modi in a post on X added that the passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Parliament will enhance the education infrastructure and draw students and researchers from all across the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to the people of Assam! The establishment of an IIM in the state will enhance education infrastructure and draw students as well as researchers from all over India,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Once built, IIM Guwahati will become the second IIM in the Northeast, after Shillong. The Union government will spend Rs 550 crore for the endeavour.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill, which was passed by a voice vote amid opposition protests over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

According to the draft legislation, the move forms part of the Special Development Package (SDP) for Assam, under which the Centre, the Assam government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) aimed at the state’s all-round development.

Read More: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/assam/assam-lok-sabha-passes-bill-to-set-up-iim-guwahati-with-rs-550-crore-support.html

The bill hails IIM Guwahati an institution of national importance.

It also states that until a formal Board for IIM Guwahati is constituted, its functions will be exercised by individuals appointed by the central government.