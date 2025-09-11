Guwahati: Sivasagar MP and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi on Thursday said that Article 371 of the Constitution, if extended to Assam like in Nagaland, would ensure the state’s constitutional protection over land and mineral resources while resolving Assam’s core national issues.

Linking this vision to the ongoing movement of the Moran community, Gogoi warned that this is the final golden moment for leadership to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous communities, including the Morans.

In a statement, Gogoi congratulated the Moran people, the Moran Students’ Union, and allied organizations for what he described as an “unprecedented uprising” in Tinsukia town.

The mass rally, he noted, has drawn the attention of every conscious Assamese citizen and, in sheer scale, could be the largest gathering since the historic anti-CAB protests.

He stressed that the demand for ST status has been pending in Parliament since 2019 and accused the BJP led government of using “technical excuses” to delay its passage.

“The Moran community’s agitation has inspired the people of Assam,” Gogoi asserted, adding that Raijor Dal, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti, and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti all stand firmly in solidarity with the movement.

He underlined that the struggle must continue without pause until the Bill is passed in Parliament.

Gogoi praised the grassroots efforts of the Moran community, noting that they have not only mobilized in massive numbers but also contributed financially and logistically to sustain the movement. He characterized this people driven agitation as a model of Assamese resilience, untainted by coercion or opportunism.

At the heart of Gogoi’s call is the assertion that once the six communities are granted ST status, Assam’s identity as a tribal state will be constitutionally recognized. This, he argued, would secure the political rights of indigenous Assamese forever, providing a “constitutional shield” against demographic and cultural threats.

By tying the ST demand with the broader constitutional safeguard of Article 371, Gogoi positioned the Moran agitation not just as a local or ethnic struggle but as a defining moment in Assam’s political destiny.

“The government will be compelled to act if the agitation continues relentlessly,” he said, framing the movement as a test of Assam’s willpower and New Delhi’s accountability.

In a sharp warning, Gogoi concluded that if the BJP fails to deliver on the ST Bill now, it will lose the trust of the Assamese people forever.

Article 371 of the indian constitution is a special provision that grants certain states of india unique powers and safeguards to protect their cultural, economic, and social interests. these provisions were introduced to address the special needs of different regions, promote balanced development, and preserve local traditions and customs. under article 371 and its sub-clauses (from 371a to 371j), states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh , Goa, karnataka, and others enjoy special rights ranging from restrictions on land ownership and protection of local laws to safeguards for tribal populations.

Thus, article 371 plays a vital role in maintaining India’s unity in diversity while respecting the distinct identities of its states.

All Moran Students Union ( AMSU ) is staging serial protests in the eastern most corner of Tinsukia Town for ST Status and Autonomy.