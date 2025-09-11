Guwahati: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday dismissed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on allegations vis-a-vis to her name in the voter list before she became an Indian citizen.

The court gave its order on the basis of a plea accusing Gandhi of being included in the Delhi voters’ list in 1980, in spite of getting Indian citizenship only on April 30, 1983.

The complaint according to India Today, “was filed by a lawyer, who urged the court to direct registration of an FIR and sought directions to police to investigate the matter. The complainant alleged that Gandhi’s name was included in the voters’ list in 1980 and then deleted in 1982.”

As per the complainant the former Congress chief formally acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983.

But her name appeared in the 1980 Delhi voters’ roll.

The petition stated that it should be probed by cops.

However, the Rouse Avenue court gave its order refusing to direct the registration of an FIR and dismissed the complaint.