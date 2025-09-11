Digboi: Illegal storage and transportation of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders continue to thrive across Tinsukia district in Assam, with black-market operations openly running in Digboi, Pengaree, Bordumsa, and Philobari.

This widespread malpractice has triggered serious safety concerns and raised questions about the role of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, as well as the marketing, vigilance, and safety departments managed by Assam Oil Division (AOD).

Official records reveal that only six valid and authorised LPG distributors operate under the Margherita sub-division, with just one authorised distributor serving Digboi.

Ironically, countless illegal units continue to stock and sell LPG consignments throughout the district, operating from residences, petty shops, and unauthorised godowns.

Unauthorised vendors frequently transport cylinders from Petro Gas Agency, the sole authorised distributor in Digboi, using private and rental vehicles.

These vendors then sell the cylinders at inflated prices. Consumers often end up paying an additional Rs 50 to Rs 200 per cylinder, and in areas like Philobari, as much as Rs 1,000 per cylinder.

A vendor in Philobari admitted to transporting cylinders in a rented vehicle and selling them from a stationery shop.

“I do this because local demand and specific delivery dates forced us to collect and dispatch the cylinders,” she said, adding that authorities had previously rejected her licence application.

A senior AOD official clarified that the distributor authorises only vehicles registered and uploaded in the SDMS portal to transport LPG cylinders, either for home delivery or to licensed retail outlets.

The use of private, unregistered vehicles directly violates safety and distribution protocols.

Concerns over safety escalated earlier this month when authorities found a rented four-wheeler loaded with LPG cylinders parked for several hours near the Digboi Refinery wall, right in front of the Digboi post office, a highly sensitive and vulnerable area.

The vehicle lacked even basic safety measures. When questioned, the driver claimed ignorance and said he noticed “no unusuality” in parking there.

The flourishing illegal trade not only exploits consumers but also poses a serious safety threat, considering the highly explosive nature of LPG.

Residents have voiced growing alarm over the lack of strict monitoring by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, which bears the responsibility for overseeing lawful distribution.

Locals allege that weak enforcement has allowed the black market to expand unchecked across the district.

Dilip Talukdar, Divisional LPG Sales Head, Tinsukia, told North East Now: “Storing and transporting LPG cylinders from godowns without permission and proper safety measures is unlawful.

Selling consignments from residences and shops is unauthorised and punishable under the law. Only authorised vendors are permitted to collect, transport, and sell LPG cylinders, and they must follow strict safety rules.”

Residents have demanded immediate intervention and greater accountability. They warn that the unchecked illegal storage and transport of LPG cylinders in residential and high-risk areas could lead to a catastrophic disaster.