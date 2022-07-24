Guwahati: A supply shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders might soon be reported in Assam as LPG transporters across the state are going on a strike indefinitely from Monday.

As per some reports, the Northeast Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) will be going on an indefinite strike over certain demands that according to them have been long unfilled.

Along with this, LPG transporters of seven plants in Assam will be shut indefinitely from Sunday.

The plants including the North Guwahati bottling plant, Tinsukia Gopanari Plant, Sarpara Bottling Plant, Bongaigaon, Dimapur, Silchar and Duliajan Bottling Plants will be shut down in support of the strike.