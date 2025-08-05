Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT ) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Project Engineer in the project entitled “GYAN KALYAN PROJECT.” Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Master’s degree in engineering in CS or IT OR Bachelor’s degree in CS/IT or MCA with 3 years of experience.

Candidate must have sound knowledge and hands on experience of programming with PHP Laravel Framework, PHP, JavaScript, AJAX, jQuery, UI Design and PostgreSQL/MySQL

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th August, 2025 from 10:00 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Room, Computer & Communication Centre, IIT Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here