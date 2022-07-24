Guwahati: The floods in Assam have improved to a great extent as till Saturday only 7,720 people remained affected.

The number of people affected is expected to improve even more by next week.

However, four districts Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur are still battling the flood waters.

The number of deaths since April stood at 197 due to the floods and landslides. No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

As per the ASDMA, five revenue circles and 40 villages remained impacted by the floods with 200 hectares of cropland being destroyed or damaged.

Of the population affected 3818 were male, 2774 female and 1128 children.

Around 656 people are currently lodged at seven relief camps while five relief distribution centres are still operational.