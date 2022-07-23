GUWAHATI: The Assam state transport corporation (ASTC) has launched online ticketing service for its bus services.

This development was informed by managing director of ASTC – Rahul Chandra Das on Saturday.

The service was initially launched in Kamrup-Metro and Sonitpur districts in collaboration with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON).

The software has been designed as part of a pilot project that will cover the route from Guwahati to Tezpur via Nagaon in Assam.

Other routes in Assam will be added under the system subsequently.

Passengers can avail of the e-ticketing service on ASTC buses for both city and inter-district services.

The tickets will be available at www.astcbus.com.

Moreover, passengers can reach out to the help desk or grievance redressal cell at astc2009@gmail.com.

A 24/7 toll-free help desk at 1800-345-3986 is also in place to address passenger grievances, if any.