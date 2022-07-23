GUWAHATI: The Assam government has approved creation of a second wildlife sanctuary in the Barak Valley.

The Barak Valley in Assam is home to multitude of birds and mammals.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi has approved a proposal for the creation of Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary,” an official order stated.

Also read: Assam: Documentary on Aaranyak’s contribution to revive Manas wins big at National Film Awards

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary in Barak Valley of Assam will spread across an area of 320 sq km between the Barak River and the Sonai River.

“The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature, and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favor of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below,” the order added.

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be home to: slow loris, rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, capped langur, phayre’s leaf monkey, and hoolock gibbon.

The new wildlife sanctuary is also home to king cobra.