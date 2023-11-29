Guwahati: Three suspected dacoits have been arrested by the Assam Police in Jorhat on Wednesday.

As per police sources, the accused were identified as Upen Sarkar, Mantu Sarkar, and Abhijit Sarkar.

They were arrested by Assam Police in connection with a recent dacoity in Jorhat.

The accused, who are residents of Sivasagar’s Palashoni, were involved in the dacoity where they attacked businessman Mihir Dalmia and robbed him of Rs 4.50 lakh while fleeing on motorcycles.

Acting on specific inputs and CCTV footage, the police were able to apprehend the three accused and recover the stolen amount of Rs. 4.50 lakh from their possession.

The arrested individuals will be presented in court tomorrow.

However, two of their accomplices, Biplab Kakoty and Panku Das, remain at large.

The police said that they are now trying to trace the other two accused.