Guwahati: Veteran journalist and former editor of the regional newspaper ‘Dainik Asam’, Anil Baruah passed away at the age of 84 in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, Baruah was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Monday night due to a heart ailment and was later declared dead by the doctors at around 6.50 pm on Tuesday.

Baruah was born in the year 1939. He was a known and influential personality in the media sector of Assam.

He is the recipient of several honorary awards including the Republic Day Journalism Award instituted by the Assam government.

Baruah joined the Dainik Asam in 1966 and retired as the Editor of the newspaper in 2001.

Meanwhile, the Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has expressed shock over the demise of veteran Assamese journalist Anil Baruah, who breathed his last at around 6:50 pm on Tuesday at a city hospital.

Baruah is survived by his wife, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

“With the passing away of Anil Baruah, Assam has lost a brave editor-journalist, who remained active on various media platforms just two days before his sudden demise. A nationalist media personality by his identity, Baruah always stood for professional integrity, social commitment and unparallel patriotism,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, adding that the state media fraternity and the society as a whole will now be deprived of his timely directions during the period of distress in future.