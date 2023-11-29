Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Rs 957 crore Jorhat-Majuli bridge on Tuesday to personally witness the progress of the construction work.

The chief minister has assured that the progress of the construction work on the bridge is going well.

The work for the 6.8-km two-lane Jorhat-Majuli bridge started about two years ago on November 29, 2021, and the CM anticipates that the bridge will be completed by April 2026.

Sarma also said that presently 20 per cent of the construction work of the bridge has been completed and the aim is to achieve 35 per cent completion before the beginning of the monsoon season.

“Once completed, it will serve as a lifeline for the people of Majuli. The bridge, which is a long-standing demand of the people, will improve connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, leading to rapid development in the island district, ” Sarma said.