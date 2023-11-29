KOKRAJHAR: A retired engineer was allegedly hacked to death in Kokrajhar in Assam on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Tapan Chakravarty (70).

He was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in his house in the Bidhanpalli area in Kokrakhar, Assam on Tuesday night.

His wife, Madhumita Chakravarty was also grievously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bongaigaon.

The reason behind the attack is not yet known.

The police have recovered a bloodied knife from the crime scene and are investigating the matter.