Guwahati: The education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu has said that any teacher who is willing to participate in the Vipassana meditation course, will be granted a 12-day leave to do so.

This leave is granted so that the teachers who learn this asana can come and teach the students the same and it will help them to be more disciplined and attentive.

In a tweet In X, Pegu said, “Vipassana, often misspelled as ‘Bipashana’, is an ancient Indian meditation technique focusing on the connection between mind and body through disciplined attention to physical sensations. It aims to purify the mind, eliminating negative qualities like anger and greed, leading towards enlightenment. Practiced widely in non-sectarian settings, often in 10-day retreats, it emphasizes self-observation and mindfulness.”

According to media reports teachers have already started to arrive at the designated center, which is run by an organization in Chandrapur which is on the outskirts of the city.

Although the center has been open for business for some time, this is the first formal directive that allows teachers to participate in Vipassana training.