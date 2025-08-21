Assam Govt Job 2025 AMSCL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial govt job in AMSCL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of General Manager (Supply Chain

Management) in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager (Supply Chain Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. An Engineering Degree/B.Pharm/MBA.

2. Post qualification work experience of minimum 12 years in Central Govt./State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous bodies And /Or in Pharmaceutical Industry/FMCG/ECommerce/Logistics Service Providers (Company with INR 500 Crores Annual Turn Over in the preceding Financial Year)

3. Should have experience in whole time capacity in Store Management/ Warehousing/ Transportation/ Distribution and Logistics.

4. Knowledge of Supply Chain System & process having PAN India Operation.

5. Knowledge of good warehousing practices.

6. Knowledge of GFR.

7. Candidate should be proficient in MS Office.

8. Excellence in verbal and written communication skills is essential.

Remuneration: Rs. 1, 10,000/- per month.

Age: The candidate should be upto 62 years as on 1st January, 2025 (Relaxation in Maximum Age

SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PwD candidates – 10 years).

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://amscl.assam.gov.in.

Online application will be received till 04.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here