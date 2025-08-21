Guwahati: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya has issued show-cause notices to four registered political parties for failing to participate in any elections since 2019.

This action follows concerns raised by the Election Commission over their prolonged absence from both state and national polls.

CEO BDR Tiwari confirmed that notices were issued to the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP), and Regional Democratic Secular Congress (RDSC).

The Election Commission noted that these parties have not fielded candidates in Lok Sabha, Assembly, or bye-elections over the past six years. Due to their lack of participation, the Commission has proposed to strike them from the register of recognized political parties.

Before any final action is taken, the parties have been allowed to respond. They are required to submit written explanations along with affidavits, party constitutions, and supporting documents.

A hearing is scheduled for September 3, 2025. Tiwari clarified that if no response is received by that date, it will be presumed that the parties have no further objections, and the Commission will proceed with the necessary actions.

The party leaders, including presidents and general secretaries, are expected to appear in person at the hearing.