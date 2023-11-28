GUWAHATI: In its drive against land mafias, the city police have arrested five persons from different parts of Guwahati, Assam for grabbing land with counterfeit documents.

They have been identified as Sadoy Kr Deka (39), son of Baikuntha Nath Deka of Bhaskar Nagar under PS Geetanagar PS; Sadoy Kr Deka is extra writer in sub-registrar office, Hengrabari, Kamrup Metro; Debasish Baruah (37) son of Ajit Ch Baruah of Nayanpur Road under Dispur PS; Dipankar Jyoti Kalita (38) son of Ponaram Kalita, Swaraj Nagar under Dispur PS; Pankaj Das (36), son of Baikuntha Das of Kharghuli under Latashil PS; Nayan Kalita (39), son of late Bhaben Kalita of Laheswari Hudumpur under Palashbari PS and Niranjan Kalita (48), son of late Nanda Ram Kalita of Budukuchi Gaon, Turiapara, under Nalbari PS.

All are arrested in connection with the Cyber PS Case No. 12/23; under 120 (B)/419/420 of IPC, read with section 66 C/66 D IT Act, added sec 409/468/471 of IPC relating to the preparation of counterfeit land documents, based on evidence collected so far, picked up the following persons and detained for further interrogation.

The arrested Debasish Baruah is an extra writer in the sub-registrar office, Kamrup Metro, Dipankar Jyoti Kalita is a contractual data entry operator in the revenue circle office, Dispur Revenue Circle, Pankaj Das is a home guard personnel deployed in the sub-registrar office, Hengrabari who has been in charge of security of Record Room and has been there for the last more than 10 years.

Nayan Kalita is office peon in the sub-registrar office, Hengrabari, Kamrup Metro while Niranjan Kalita is office peon in the sub-registrar office, Kamrup Metro.

With this, the city police arrested 11 persons in connection with the case in which a racket involving government officials, advocates and land mafias grabbed land from genuine landowners by using counterfeit land documents.

The police have already arrested four persons – land mafia Tapash Choudhury, advocate Mainul Hoque, junior assistant of sub-registrat’s office in Guwahati, Nitul Das, data entry operator and Dhrub Jyoti Barman and lat mandal Bapkon Das in connection with the case.