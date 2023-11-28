Guwahati: In the investigation into the death of Anushka Saikia in Hengrabari of Guwahati, Assam, the police suspect that her lover might be involved in the incident,

The suspect, Rahul Hazarika’s name came forward after revelations made by the domestic maid, Junu Borah, during police interrogation on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Junu Borah disclosed that a heated argument had erupted between Anushka and Rahul over another person, leading to a physical altercation.

The scuffle reportedly took place in front of a wine shop, although the exact location remains unknown.

In response to Junu’s revelations, the police have summoned Rahul to the Dispur police station for further questioning.

Despite the recovery of Anushka’s mobile phone by the police, all relevant posts were deleted immediately after her demise, a report stated.

Adding a layer of complexity to the situation, Junu Borah is reported to be suffering from a mental disorder.

She neither possesses a mobile phone nor has any known family members.

The police are actively seeking more information from the landlord of the rented building, Ramesh Bharali, as part of their ongoing investigation.