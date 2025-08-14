Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has strongly rebuked both the central and state governments for delaying the expansion of the Shillong airport runway, emphasizing that the project must not continue at the “typical bureaucratic pace” when swift progress is necessary.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh pointed out that, although authorities recognize the importance of extending the runway to handle larger aircraft, their efforts fall far short of the urgency the situation requires.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the court, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has already received Rs 72.17 crore for acquiring 11.75 acres of private land. However, the government has yet to finalize any sale or transfer agreements, as officials remain stuck in the initial stages of land demarcation.

Deputy Solicitor General Nitesh Mozika informed the court that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) cannot award the construction contract until it receives three essential clearances: one from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), another from environmental authorities, and a third confirming land acquisition. While the environment clearance is likely by October 31, the DGCA approval remains outstanding.

In response, the court urged both governments to fast-track their actions and ensure better coordination to eliminate existing delays. “This project, envisioned for the welfare of the state, must move beyond routine procedures and be completed without further holdups,” the bench asserted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The judges also instructed the central and state governments to submit action-taken reports before the next hearing scheduled for December 8.

Currently, only smaller aircraft operate at Shillong’s Umroi airport due to its limited runway length. As a result, most travelers depend on Guwahati airport, nearly 100 km away, for broader connectivity. The court underscored that the timely completion of the runway expansion is vital for enhancing Meghalaya’s connectivity and driving economic development.