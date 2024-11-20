Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the state government to take immediate action to prevent the deposition of construction materials in the Myntdu River in Jaintia Hills.

The HC has ordered to ensure the river’s water flow is not disrupted, which is crucial for cultivation, drinking, and other purposes.

The court’s decision came after hearing a writ petition, which highlighted the indiscriminate construction work along the riverbank.

The petitioners alleged that the government had granted permission for construction but failed to regulate it, resulting in debris and silt being dumped into the riverbed.

The court stated that urgent measures are to be taken to facilitate the free flow of water, especially during the dry season.

The High Court directed the government to issue an administrative order immediately to prevent construction materials from being deposited in the river.

It also asked the government to enforce regulations on construction work along the riverbank, ensuring a safe distance from the river and sanctioning construction volumes fairly and transparently.

The next hearing has been scheduled for March 24.