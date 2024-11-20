Guwahati: Two men were arrested in Sivasagar, Assam for allegedly demanding extortion using the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The accused were identified as Pradip Bora and Mukut Changmai.

They allegedly demanded money from a businessman using the banned militant outfit’s name.

Based on a complaint by the businessman, the police launched a probe and apprehended the duo.

They were arrested from the Betbari village in Sivasagar.

Over the two, Mukut is a resident of Betbari while Pradil is a resident of Bhekelai in the same district.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and are also trying to verify the duo’s possible connection with the ULFA-I.